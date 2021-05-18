Quarantine will no longer be required for many foreign visitors to Austria starting on Wednesday, according to Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, providing they have a health certificate showing they aren’t carrying the coronavirus.

“The infection numbers are going down in many countries, which is why we can announce these entry relaxations in parallel to our steps to open up this country,” he said.

To avoid quarantine, people entering Austria will need to either provide proof of vaccination, provide a negative test result or confirm that they have recovered from an infection.

The rule relaxation extends to arrivals from Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

People planning to come to Austria must still register electronically before arrival.