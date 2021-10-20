Austria to require proof of Covid-19 status in most workplaces

Most employees in Austria will have to prove they have been vaccinated, tested negative for the virus or recovered from Covid-19 starting November 1, the government decided on Wednesday.

Health authorities are to conduct spot checks to verify compliance with the regulation. Failure to provide evidence could result in fines of 500 euros (580 dollars) for workers and 3,600 euros for employers, said Labour Minister Martin Kocher.

Kocher said he hoped the fines could be prevented through employer enforcement and the possibility of working from home for people who refuse to provide proof of their status.

There are exemptions for certain workers who do not regularly come into contact with other people, such as lorry drivers.

After remaining below 150 for weeks, the seven-day moving average of new infections has risen in recent days, most recently reaching 183.

Nearly 62 per cent of the entire population has been fully vaccinated.