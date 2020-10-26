Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Monday threatened to impose a second lockdown as last resort if the current spike in coronavirus cases does not abate.

The situation in hospitals will determine whether a new lockdown is imposed, Kurz said.

“No country in the world would allow its intensive medical care to become overwhelmed,” Kurz said.

In Austria, the possible overloading of the health system is a legal requirement for imposing a lockdown.

On Sunday, Austria introduced a limit of six people for private gatherings indoors and 12 people outdoors.

Austria has seen record daily infection numbers in recent days.