Austrian Footvolley Star And Sports Philosopher Bernhard Lueger Arrives In Ghana

Austrian footvolley player and sports philosopher Bernhard Lueger has arrived in Accra, Ghana.

The purpose of his visit is to share with Footvolley Ghana his knowledge and experiences he has gained playing and training with many footvolley stars and coaches in Europe.

On Friday, 4th November, 2022 the Austrian footvolley star will take part in the Hogbetsotso Footvolley Championship at Keta, in the Volta region.

From 5th-7th November, 2022, Bernhard will train all the participating teams including Benin National Footvolley team and Togo Footvolley team at Keta.

From 8th to 11th November, 2022 Bernhard , together with Footvolley Ghana executives will tour the coastal regions especially Greater Accra and Central Region.

Footvolley Association of Ghana was established in 2015 with the aim of ensuring the growth and development of Footvolley in Ghana.

Source Ghana Footvolley Association