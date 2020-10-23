The Covid-19 pandemic has inspired Austria’s postal service to make stamps out of toilet paper.

The postal service said on Friday that it got the idea for the three-layered stamp earlier this year, when hygienic products became a symbol for Covid-19 lockdowns and panic shopping sprees.

However, it took several months to turn the vision into reality. “Domestic toilet paper was sold out for a long time and difficult to get in the required quantities,” the state-controlled mail service said in a statement

The stamp shows a drawing of a baby elephant.

The animal is used in Austria to symbolize the 1-metre distance that people should keep to avoid novel coronavirus infections.

The stamp has an unusual value of 2.75 euros plus 2.75 euros (3.25 dollars), as the postal service donates half of the price to help people who have been severely affected by the pandemic.