Austria’s ICU beds filling up with Covid patients

Austria’s coronavirus infection and hospitalization figures continue to shoot up, nearing a threshold set by the government that triggers restrictions on restaurants.

Within 24 hours, 4,523 cases were reported, government figures showed on Monday. The number one week ago was 2,850.

There were 292 coronavirus patients in intensive care beds.

When that number reaches 300, the second of the government’s five-stage action plan comes into effect with one week’s notice.

At that point, access to late-night restaurants and bars, as well as apres-ski venues, will only be allowed for recovered and vaccinated people.

From 500 intensive care beds occupied, this rule will apply to all food and beverage establishments.

From 600 beds, there is a tough lockdown for unvaccinated people, who will only be allowed to leave home with a valid reason.