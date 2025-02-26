Author Proposes Abolishing Private Schools to Revive U.S. Public Education

As debates over school choice and curriculum wars dominate U.S. education policy, entrepreneur and author Mitch Francis has sparked controversy with a radical proposal: eliminate private schools entirely to force America’s wealthiest families to reinvest in public education.

Francis, whose book “Bad-Ass Solutions for Today’s Big-Ass Problems” critiques systemic failures, argues that the existence of private schools allows affluent, politically connected parents to “opt out” of advocating for public systems, perpetuating inequality.

“Private schools act as an escape hatch for the privileged,” Francis said in an interview. “When influential families have no stake in public schools, they stop fighting for them. If every child—including theirs—had to attend public schools, suddenly you’d see a surge in funding, innovation, and accountability.” His argument comes as 29 states and Washington, D.C., expand voucher programs diverting taxpayer dollars to private institutions, a policy conservatives champion as a remedy for underperforming schools.

Francis contends these efforts miss the root issue. By siphoning resources and engaged families, he says, privatization deepens disparities. “Imagine if CEOs, senators, and tech moguls had to send their kids to the same schools as everyone else. Overnight, crumbling infrastructure or unqualified teachers would become their problem too.”

The proposal lands amid renewed tensions over public education. Former President Donald Trump has vowed to dismantle the Department of Education, while red-state legislatures ban curriculum references to systemic racism and LGBTQ+ identities. Francis dismisses these clashes as distractions: “While politicians scream about ‘woke-ism,’ kids can’t read or do basic math. We need brutal honesty in teaching history, but first, we need functional schools.”

Critics call the idea unrealistic and authoritarian. “Forcing families into a one-size-fits-all system ignores diverse needs,” argued Dr. Lena Torres, an education policy analyst. “Many choose private schools for religious or specialized programs. Abolishing them risks backlash, not reform.” Others note that wealthy families might simply pivot to homeschooling or elite out-of-state academies, exacerbating inequities.

Supporters, however, point to nations like Finland, where high-quality public education minimized private alternatives and propelled global academic rankings. “Equity requires sacrifice,” said teacher and advocate Javier Rivera. “If the ultrarich can’t buy their way out, they’ll have to buy in.”

Francis acknowledges the plan’s audacity but insists incremental fixes fail. “We’ve tinkered for decades while China outpaces us in STEM and kids here struggle to write essays. This isn’t partisan—it’s survival.” Whether his “bad-ass” solution gains traction remains uncertain, but it amplifies a growing reckoning over who benefits from America’s fractured education landscape—and who gets left behind.