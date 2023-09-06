Authorities Hold Responsibility for Enforcing Noise Pollution Laws – EPA

Mr. Oppong Daniel, Assistant Program Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the Bono Region, has clarified that the enforcement of noise pollution laws falls under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.

Speaking at Sunyani-based Private Radio Station, Space FM’s Wednesday afternoon program, “Kuro Yi Mu Nsem” hosted by Seth Opoku Agyemang, Mr. Daniel Oppong emphasized that the EPA’s role in addressing noise pollution is centered on setting standards and guidelines to safeguard public health and welfare, with the onus of enforcement resting with the MMDAs.

Speaking on the EPA’s mandate regarding noise pollution, Mr. Daniel explained that the agency’s primary function is to establish regulations that define acceptable noise levels in various environments.

These regulations are designed to protect the well-being of the public and are intended for adoption by the respective MMDAs.

In accordance with the EPA’s regulations, these set standards are expected to be incorporated into the bye-laws of the MMDAs.

This integration into local laws empowers the MMDAs to take proactive measures against noise pollution within their jurisdictions, ensuring that noise levels remain within acceptable limits and that the public enjoys a peaceful and healthy environment.

Mr. Oppong Daniel underscored the importance of clear communication and cooperation between the EPA and the MMDAs to effectively address noise pollution issues across the country.

This collaborative approach ensures that the regulations and standards set by the EPA are consistently and efficiently enforced at the local level.

The EPA’s clarification regarding its role in noise pollution regulation aims to streamline the process and improve accountability in the management of noise-related concerns, ultimately leading to a quieter and more harmonious environment for all residents.