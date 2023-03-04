Authorities of Tamale Teaching Hospital appeal for fence wall

Authorities of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) have appealed for the construction of a fence wall around the facility to enhance security of staff and property.

Mr Zubeiru Aliu, Public Relations Officer of TTH, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale, said the hospital was exposed to security threats hence the need to fence it.

He said, “A portion of the wall around the western side of the hospital was pulled down some time ago leaving the property exposed.”

He also appealed for the provision of a mothers’ hostel facility for patients’ relatives as well as a waiting place to prevent them from staying in the wards with patients.

Mr Aliu said staff members were uncomfortable with relatives staying in the wards with patients adding the mothers’ hostel would be a safer place for relatives.

He noted that the hospital was challenged with other technical issues and lack of some medical equipment including a mammogram for the oncology unit.

He said more urinary facilities were needed within the hospital for the convenience of people, who accessed the facility adding the hospital would be glad if a standby generator could be donated to it.