Authorities of TISSEC appeals for infrastructure

Authorities of the Tamale Islamic Science Senior High School (TISSEC) have appealed to the government and other stakeholders to help improve the infrastructure situation of the school.

Alhaji Abudul-Rahman Manan, Headmaster of TISSEC, who made the appeal, said students were served food on the floor as the improvised laboratory-turned-dining hall, could not contain the large student numbers.

He was speaking during the school’s 25th anniversary celebration in Tamale.

The school, established in 1997 with a population of 76 students, now has 3,410 students comprising 1,806 girls and 1,604 boys.

It offers General Science, Agriculture Science and Home Economics.

Alhaji Manan mentioned lack of administration block, assembly hall, poor toilet facilities, inadequate classroom block and lack of modern science laboratories to improve practical lessons among others, and said the situation was hampering effective teaching and learning activities.

He urged other stakeholders to support the government to complete an abandoned 12-unit classroom block, which has been under construction since 2015, to reduce congestion in the classrooms.

He further appealed to the government to make TISSEC one of the beneficiary schools of the Science, Technology and Mathematics, Education Programme.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, commended the school for its performance in the 2016 National Science and Maths Quiz competition where it reached the quarter finals, and receiving a national award in 2014 as the best science school in the then three regions in the north.

He entreated the students to avoid the use of drugs, especially Tramadol, alcohol and cyber fraud activities, and concentrate on their studies to become responsible people in society.

He announced that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia donated GHc20,000.00 to support the school’s anniversary celebration.

Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, Member of Parliament for Tamale North, also donated GHc2,000.00 to support the school’s Science and Maths team, and GHC20,000.00 as seed money for the school’s endowment fund.