Authority cautions of environmental disaster as garbage heaps up in Gaza

The municipality of Gaza City warned Thursday that the city may witness an environmental disaster due to the accumulation of garbage on the territory.

“At least 16 tons of garbage piled up in Gaza City and temporary dumps, and municipal crews’ failure to reach those dumps because of the ongoing Israeli airstrikes can cause a serious health and environmental disaster,” the municipality said in a press statement.

The statement added that the ongoing Israeli attack is causing severe crises in various basic services due to power outages, fuel shortages, and damage to water and sanitation facilities.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack against Israel, which included the firing of thousands of rockets and its militants infiltrating Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and limited ground raids against Hamas, in addition to punitive measures including a siege on Gaza, with water, fuel and electricity supplies to the enclave being cut off.