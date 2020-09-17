SANTIAGO, July 2, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on June 6, 2020 shows the electric buses manufactured by Chinese company BYD heading for Santiago from the Port San Antonio in Chile. A fleet of 150 electric buses manufactured by Chinese company BYD have joined the Chilean capital's public transport system, the company said in a statement released on Monday. The buses were incorporated last Saturday into the line serving Santiago's central Bernardo O'Higgins Avenue, the capital city's main east-west axis. (BYD Company Limited/Handout via Xinhua)
A medium-sized bus equipped with autonomous driving technologies made its debut Thursday in Chongqing Municipality, a vehicle-manufacturing powerhouse in southwestern China.

The L4 autonomous bus was a joint effort of Baidu Apollo and domestic bus manufacturer King Long. Apollo, an open platform launched by Chinese tech giant Baidu in 2017, aims at coordinating cross-sector efforts in autonomous driving.

At the same time, Baidu obtained 10 license plates to allow road tests for self-driving vehicles with passengers issued by the municipal government.

After one-year construction, a test base for autonomous driving was put into use on Thursday in Chongqing. Several carmakers have carried out L4 self-driving tests and demonstrations in five application scenarios.

Baidu Apollo will work together with Chongqing to set a benchmark for the self-driving industry in west China, and provide R&D test services and rich application scenarios for carmakers and auto parts manufacturers in the autonomous vehicle field, said Li Zhenyu, vice president of Baidu.

