Autonomous Networks: CSP’s New Explorations for Service Quality  Improvement and Revenue Growth 

Digital transformation has been accelerating while the  new technologies such as 5G, AI, big data, cloud etc. adopted globally. This definitely gives  Communication Service Providers (CSPs) the opportunity to unblock at least $700 billion in  new revenues from the verticals. As CSPs deployed the 5G networks widely and the number of  connected devices will be increased from 13 billion to more than 30 billion by 2025 according  to a survey report, the networks become more complex. If CSPs continue to use the manual and  labor-intensive methods to operate the networks and services, they will be unable to maintain  competitiveness and provide high-quality service for the customer. 

Recognizing these challenges, TM Forum has proposed Autonomous Networks (AN) concept  since 2019, providing a systematic approach of network automation for CSPs to simplify  service deployment to deliver Zero-X (Zero-wait, Zero-trouble and Zero-touch) experience for  customers. 

“Currently, China Mobile Beijing has over 20 million mobile users, over 70 million IoT users,  and more than 3 million wired broadband users as well as over 6 million 5G users. These have  brought great challenges to network O&M (operation and maintenancefor China Mobile  Beijing, for which the Autonomous Networks aim to overcome,” stated Li Changkong, Deputy  General Manager of China Mobile Beijing, in his presentation at “Digital Leadership Summit – Realize the Power of Autonomous Networks in Digital Transformation” hosted by TM Forum 

on 28th June, 2022.  

By following the China Mobile Group’s strategic objective of reaching Autonomous Networks  Level 4 by 2025, China Mobile Beijing has specified the objectives of achieving L3 by 2022,  L3.5 by 2023 and L4 by 2025, and identified the three-step path from automation to quasi intelligence, and finally to full-intelligence:

  • In 2022, focus on NMS (network management system) planning and capability  aggregation; 
  • In 2023, focus on improved automatic O&M and AI promotion; 
  • In 2025, focus on enhanced intelligent O&M and open ecosystem operations. 

Implementing Autonomous Networks is a systematic project. To this end, China Mobile Beijing  follows the Group’s “234 system” by referring to TM Forum’s AN architecture, which  emphasizes two objectives, three closed-loops, and collaboration of four layers to build its own  future-proof AN architecture.  

While advancing Autonomous Networks into application, China Mobile Beijing actively  carries out level evaluation based on the unified standards of AN levels developed by China  Mobile Group, in which the maturity of AN is divided into six levels, from L0- L5. On top of  the level evaluation system, China Mobile Beijing has built up the result-oriented effectiveness  metrics system which can be used to evaluate the business benefits brought by AN. With these  two systems, China Mobile Beijing can effectively and iteratively evolve to high-level  autonomy as a spiral model of “evaluate-improve-reevaluate”, driven by the dual-drive of  “process + result”.  

“China Mobile Beijing completed two rounds of level evaluation in 2021, with the result  exceeded our annual target and reached L3 in key scenarios,” said Li Changkong in his  presentation. 

China Mobile Beijing has achieved L3 in some scenarios, especially the experience  improvement for mobile users, identification of poor-QoE (quality of experience) for home  broadband services, and premium private lines for the 2B customer. That definitely benefits a  lot for the customer. 

By adopting AI speech recognition technology, China Mobile Beijing has improved the  accuracy of user requirements identification which help to reduce the complaints by 80%. With  the “1+2+N” poor-QoE standard system, which is, one objective, two leadings and N models  for poor-QoE identification, China Mobile Beijing has increased the poor-QoE identification  and demarcation accuracy to 90% and 95% respectively for the home broadband users. 

China Mobile Beijing has built the “NEST Premium Network” to provide the high-quality  private line for the enterprise and government customer. With the intelligent control and  management platform deployed for network operation, China Mobile Beijing could be able to  activate network services in minuets and locate the faults in seconds.  

In the future, China Mobile Beijing will continue to collaborate with global industry partners  to implement industry vision, carry out industry innovation and promote industry prosperity to  achieve high-level Autonomous Networks to unblock the new growth from the verticals.

About Autonomous Networks 

Autonomous Networks (AN) was joint proposed by TM Forum and its industry partners in  2019, aiming to provide a systematic approach to end-to-end network automation for CSPs to  deliver Zero-x(Zero-wait, Zero-touch, Zero-trouble) experience to vertical’s user and  consumers. It incorporates a simplified network architecture, autonomous domains and  automated intelligent business/network operations for the closed-loop control of digital  business, offering the best-possible user experience, full lifecycle operations  automation/autonomy and maximum resource utilization. 

