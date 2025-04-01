Autopsy Pending in Nigerian Boxer’s Death After Collapse During Ghana Fight

The cause of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju’s death remains undetermined as Ghanaian authorities await autopsy results following his collapse during a March 29 bout in Accra.

The 28-year-old lightweight fighter lost consciousness in the eighth round against Ghana’s Jonathan Mbanugu and was pronounced dead after failed resuscitation attempts.

Mohammed Amin Lamptey, communications director for the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), confirmed investigators are examining whether pre-existing medical conditions or fight-related injuries contributed to the tragedy. “We cannot yet confirm the cause of death. The autopsy will provide clarity,” Lamptey stated.

The incident has intensified scrutiny of athlete safety protocols in West African boxing. The GBA pledged to review pre-fight medical screenings, in-ring emergency response measures, and post-fight care standards. “We are collaborating with medical experts and stakeholders to strengthen protections,” Lamptey added, though he did not specify timelines for reforms.

Olanrewaju’s death marks Ghana’s first boxing fatality since 2019, reviving debates about mandatory cardiovascular testing and neurological assessments for fighters. Regional boxing federations currently follow varied medical guidelines, with some nations lacking standardized emergency equipment at venues.

The Nigerian Boxing Federation has requested observer status in the investigation, citing concerns about cross-border regulatory consistency. Olanrewaju, a rising contender in West Africa’s lightweight division, had passed pre-fight medical evaluations in Lagos two weeks prior.

Ghanaian authorities will release autopsy findings within 30 days, per statutory requirements. Meanwhile, tributes from athletes and fans across the continent underscore calls for systemic safety upgrades to prevent similar tragedies.