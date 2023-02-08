Autopsy: ‘Wee’ in his throat choked man who died at West Hill

A police autopsy report on the body of 32-year-old Shadrach Arloo has confirmed that the suspect at the centre of the West Hills death case, died of asphyxiation and obstruction of his airway by a foreign material..

According to the autopsy report, the deceased had actually ingested what the police believed to be marijuana.

The police pathologist found eight zipped packets of dry leaves that were likely drug-related in the deceased’s throat, tied with a piece of black polythene.

The submitted for forensic analysis in front of all parties involved, the recovered suspected narcotic substance proved positive for cannabis.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s office is being consulted to determine the next course of action for the police in light of the results of the post-mortem examination, according to a statement from the Ghana Police Service updating the public on its investigation.

“We would like to put on record that from the very beginning of this incident, the Police have involved all interested parties in the investigation process. It is therefore a matter of regret and great dismay, and we dare say un-Ghanaian that people who had all the information on the matter, would behave as though they had no idea of actions that were being taken by the police in respect of the case.”

It continued, “we would like to urge the general public to exercise restraint and patience with matters that are under police investigation in order not to worsen the pain of those who are directly affected by such incidents.”

Already, lawyers for the deceased’s family have filed charges against the Ghana Police Service, West Hills Mall, and even bystanders who filmed the scuffle that led to his death.

Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu insists the conduct of the police officers contributed to the death of the 32-year-old, prompting the move.

Accounts by eyewitnesses and Mall security following the incident suggested that, the police officer suspected the deceased of having illegal substances in his possession and asked to search his bag.

The suspect was said to have taken something from his bag and swallowed it, resulting in the altercation. According to the Mall’s cameras, an initial struggle occurred as the officer attempted to handcuff the suspect.

The suspect eventually stopped struggling and appeared ill and was taken to the on-site medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo Toffey and residents of Jomoro have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, over the death of Shadrach Arloo.