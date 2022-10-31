Auxiliary nurses and river wardens  dispatched to Shama District

The Shama District Assembly has received a few auxiliary nurses and river wardens to help improve community health care.

The river wardens would also work to ensure surveillance on the banks of the Pra River as a measure to stop all illegal activities on the Pra River particularly galamsey, which is small scale illegal mining.

Mr. Ebenezer Dadzie, the Shama District Chief Executive during the inauguration ceremony at Aboadze within the District in Western Region therefore urged the beneficiaries of the social interventions programme to make clever use of the opportunity to advance their progress in life.

He said the opportunities formed part of building the human resource base of the district to create jobs and empower the youth economically.

The District Chief Executive therefore encouraged them to use these entry points to aspire higher and become better versions of their lives in years to come.

Ms. Naa Dede Okai, the District Health Director of Shama encouraged the auxiliary nurses to play their first-hand medical role effectively particularly in the communities to help in achieving all the quality health indicators in the district.