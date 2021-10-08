Avcontech Security CEO Congratulates in advance the New IGP

The Managing Director of Avcontech Security Services, Nana Kweku Ofori Atta has sent his congratulatory message to the new Inspector General of Police Dr Akuffo Dampare.

It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appointed Dr Dampare to act as IGP after the retirement of former Inspector General of Police Lawyer James Oppong Boanuh.

Nana Kweku Ofori-Attah in a statement said that he believes the newly confirmed Inspector General of Police will deliver beyond the target set for him by President Akufo-Addo and Ghanaians.

“We are all witness to the vigorous transformation he has brought to the Ghana Police Service after the President appointed him as the acting IGP. He has shown that the work given to him by His Excellency Nana Addo can be done and done well with the innovations he is implementing”.

According to the Managing Director of the renowned Security Company, The appointment of Dr Akuffo Dampare to act as the Inspector General of Police was a step in the right direction.

” I was excited when I heard the news that Dr Akuffo Dampare will be acting as the Inspector General of Police same he being confirmed as the IGP. I believe in him and I know he has also learned a lot from his Predecessors. With the little that I have seen all that I can say is he will be one of the best as far as the Inspector General of Police portfolio is concern” he added.