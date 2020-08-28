Crocodile Resort at Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North District will soon commence business to improve on internally generated fund (IGF) for the Assembly.

The tourist site, which has been opened to the public for free viewing since its completion some months ago, will start charging GH₵5.00 and GH₵2.00 per adult and child respectively from September 01, 2020 to augment the Internally Generated Funds of the Assembly.

Dr. Prince Sodoke Amuzu, District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said although development of the site had been on the table for sometime, it was activated in 2017.

He said the four-phase project was critical to solving the low IGF problem of the agrarian district with low commercial and industrial sector, which was to blame for the “delay of projects, pressure on District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), low staff motivation and inability to initiate projects that should be funded with IGF.”

“To improve on IGF generation in the District, the Assembly took the initiative to develop a dam located at Ave Dakpa, which naturally inhabits crocodiles into super tourist crocodile resort in order to generate revenue for the Assembly.”

“The first three phases of the project involving the training and taming of the crocodiles to make them friendly, clearing the land and preparation of the grounds and installation of disability friendly revenue booth have been completed to commence the revenue collection,” Dr Amuzu added.

The DCE therefore called on prospective investors to come and invest in the last phase of the project estimated to generate some GH₵ 730,000.00 annually for the Assembly assuring a 9-acre land was readily available for use.

“The last phase of the project, which includes building of cultural village, hotels, restaurants and children’s park in the area to make the tourist site fully operational is to be handled using private sector participation.”

Currently, Mirage, a private investor from Ho, has established a refreshment centre at the resort.