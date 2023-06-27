Avenor Paramount Chief appeals to government for more Police personnel, vehicles

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, President of the Avenor Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of Avenor, has called on the government to post more police officers to the area.

He said the Akatsi South Police Command is understaffed and does not have a means of transport to discharge their duties effectively in the area.

Togbe Dorglo made the call at a press briefing together with members of the Traditional Council on the recent murder incident and the alarming crime-related cases happening in the Akatsi South Municipality.

“We have identified that the Akatsi South Police Command is understaffed and does not have a means of transport.

We are therefore calling on the government as a matter of urgency, to post more personnel to the command and provide them a means of transport to facilitate their work.”

He noted that the Traditional Council was engaging all relevant stakeholders to find amicable solutions to the parlous state of security and the recurrent Police-Civilian tension being witnessed within the Akatsi South Municipality in recent times.

The Ghana News Agency also learnt that the Akatsi South Police Command has only one functioning official vehicle, a situation which many have described as an ‘insecure environment’ for residents to stay.

However, efforts by the Traditional Council and the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, and other actors to secure a Divisional Status for the Police Command at Akatsi were far advanced.

The increasing crime cases within the Municipality have left many residents in a state of fear where some are calling for Police/Military visibility to crack down on miscreants in the area.