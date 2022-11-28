Avenor Paramount Chief calls for unity

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, President of Avenor Traditional Council and Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area has called on Avenor residents to come together in unity for better development.

He said, no nation could see any progress without embracing unity as a strong pillar to reckon on with.

Togbe Dorglo Anumah made the call at Akatsi during the third Avenor tutudoza festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Avenor, which was on the theme, “Empowering and Awakening the natives of Avenor to take Responsibility towards the Development of Avenor.”

He further urged all sons and daughters of Avenor to put to rest all forms of disputes among them.

He also commended the NPP-led government for giving the area a Traditional Council and Municipal status respectively.

He, however, appealed to the government to champion the construction of Akatsi town roads and other adjoining ones as well as other developmental projects in the area.

Mr John Peter Amewu, Minister of Railway Development and Member of Parliament of Hohoe, who represented President Akufo-Addo, congratulated the chiefs and people of Avenor for the great efforts in sustaining the culture of their land.

He disclosed that the President and his cabinet Ministers would do everything possible to put things in order regardless of the economic hardship in the country.

“Government was poised to bring development to our area and Akatsi South is not left out.”

The colorful event, which was attended by chiefs and queen mothers from Avenor and beyond, government officials, and others, saw the display of tradition and culture from the various cultural troupes.

An undisclosed amount of money was realised from the event during a special fundraising event targeted at constructing an ultra-modern Traditional Office Complex at Avenorpeme.

Mr Amewu has since cut the sod for the project to commence on behalf of the President.