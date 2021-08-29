Avenor Traditional Council places ban on funerals ahead of funeral of late ‘Dusifiaga’

The Avenor Traditional Council in the Volta region has announced a ban on all funeral activities within the Avenor Traditional area for the traditional funeral rites of the late Torgbui Amegavieso V, the ‘Dusifiaga’ of Avenor Traditional area.

The ban, which will affect all burials within the area, is slated to commence from Monday, September 6 to Sunday September 12.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Raphael Kofi Ameku, Secretary to the Avenor Traditional Council.

“I have been humbly directed by Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and President of the Avenor Traditional Council to inform the entire Avenor Traditional area, that all funerals and burials are suspended from 6th September to 12th September 2021, to pave way to have Torgbui Amegavieso V, Dusifiaga of the Avenor Traditional Area buried,” the statement read.

The statement also called on every community within Avenor to comply with the directive “and cooperate with the Avenor Traditional Council to have our revered Chief and father sent to our ancestors.

“Any inconvenience this might have caused is deeply regretted”.

The late Amegavieso ruled as Chief from 1960 to 2020.

He was a retired Treasurer at the Controller and Accountant General Department.