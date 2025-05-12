Avenor Traditional Council Stands Firm: Togbega Dorglo Anumah VI Defends the Integrity of Chieftaincy Structure

In a landmark emergency meeting held on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the Assembly Hall of the Akatsi South Municipal Assembly, Togbega Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, delivered a resounding speech reaffirming the council’s unwavering commitment to preserving its traditional governance.

The meeting, attended by esteemed Chiefs, Queens, Elders, and representatives from across Avenor, was convened in response to a contentious issue that has persisted for over a decade—attempts to elevate Togbui Samlafo IV to the status of a Paramount Chief, a move fiercely opposed by the leadership of the Avenor Traditional Council.

Togbega Dorglo Anumah VI wasted no time in addressing the central issue, revealing that on May 2, 2025, he received a letter from a sub-committee of the National House of Chiefs, tasked with examining a petition regarding the alleged elevation of Togbui Samlafo IV. This development, according to the Paramount Chief, represents yet another attempt to destabilize Avenor’s established leadership hierarchy.

The Paramount Chief emphasized that Togbui Samlafo IV’s status as a sub-chief under the Amegavieso Stool does not entitle him to a Paramountcy. He underscored the longstanding traditions governing the Avenor chieftaincy structure, firmly dismissing the idea of “clan Paramount Chiefs” as illegitimate and disruptive to the unity of the traditional area.

In a bold stance against external interference, Togbega Dorglo Anumah VI called out political figures, including the former Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Edward Doe Adjaho, for persistently supporting Togbui Samlafo IV’s elevation—a move deemed unlawful and unprecedented.

The Chief reiterated that Togbui Sri III of Anlo has no authority over Avenor’s chieftaincy affairs, cautioning against the importation of Anlo’s system of proliferating Paramountcies, which has reportedly caused more confusion than order.

Declaring a firm and lawful resistance, Togbega Dorglo Anumah VI called upon the President of the Republic, the Chief of Staff, and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to intervene and halt further interference in Avenor’s chieftaincy affairs.

As the council prepares its formal response to the National House of Chiefs, a petition will also be submitted to the Office of the President. Togbega Dorglo Anumah VI urged all stakeholders to uphold the integrity of Avenor’s traditional structures, stressing that the people of Avenor will defend their heritage with unwavering determination.

“We will not permit the elevation of Togbui Samlafo IV to the status of Paramount Chief. We will resist this agenda with every lawful means at our disposal. We will defend the integrity of our traditional territory,” he declared.

Amidst the tension, the Paramount Chief reassured the people of Avenor that their unity and traditions remain sacred. With a call for divine protection and ancestral guidance, he closed his speech with a resounding message:

“May the gods of our ancestors guide and protect us in our quest for justice and peace. God bless the Avenor Traditional Area. God bless our unity and heritage.”

The historic meeting solidified the council’s position, sending a clear message that the Avenor Traditional Council will not back down in defending its leadership structure and safeguarding the customs that have shaped its identity for generations.