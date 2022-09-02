Avenor ‘Tutudoza’ 2022 launched

The chiefs and people of Avenor Traditional Area in the Volta Region have launched the third edition of ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ with a call on all sons and daughters to remain committed to the growth of the community.

The festival is literally a call on all sons and daughters of Avenor and non-indigenes to visit and see what the community is made of and support in building a better traditional area.

Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, Paramount Chief of Avenor Traditional Area and President of Avenor Traditional Council, during the launch on Thursday, urged all residents to unite with the purpose of developing the area.

He said his sub-chiefs remained united regardless of the challenges in the chieftaincy institution and that all citizens must equally unite for a common purpose.

He commended members of the Central Planning Committee (CPC) and individuals for ensuring a successful celebration and the Municipal Chief Executive and Member of Parliament for championing the development agenda of the area.

Togbui Ahiamadowu Godome lll, the CPC Chairman of the festival, said the successes chalked in previous celebrations were expected to be the pillar on which this year’s festival would hinge.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Empowering and Awakening the Natives of Avenor to take Responsibility towards the Development of Avenor land.”

Togbui Ahiamadorwu also called on all sons and daughters to rally behind the Traditional Council in using the festival, which would be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, November 26, to bring development to the area.

The launch was witnessed by political heads, businessmen and women, members of the clergy, and heads of department.

Cultural performances from Dzogadze Atsyiagbekor and ‘Asafo’ groups, characterised the event.

The Avenor Tutudoza is the rebranded festival celebrated under the auspices of the Avenor Traditional Council, and the royal patronage of Togbe Dorglo Anumah.