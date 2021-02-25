dpa/GNA – Women in the European Union are giving birth to their first child at an increasingly older age, the bloc’s official statistical office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

On average, women gave birth to their first child with 29.4 years in 2019; Two years ago, the number came in at 29.1 years, while in 2013, it stood at 28.7 years.

Baltic country Estonia saw the biggest jump: from 27.2 years on average in 2015 to 28.2 in 2019.

While the average age increased across the bloc, disparities remain between countries: in Bulgaria, women give birth to their first child the earliest – with 26.3 years – whereas women in Italy are the oldest on average: 31.3 years.