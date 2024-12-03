Aviance Ghana Kicks Off 30th Anniversary with Unveiling of Logo and Series of Celebratory Events

Aviance Ghana, a leading ground handling company, has commenced its 30th-anniversary celebrations with a dynamic series of activities aimed at engaging employees, stakeholders, and the community. The milestone anniversary was officially launched on December 2 with a press event and unveiling of the anniversary logo at the Adinkra Lounge VIP at Kotoka International Airport.

The festivities began with a Field Operations Division (FOD) walk earlier that morning, setting the tone for a month-long celebration under the theme “30 Shades of Aviance,” running from December 2 to December 31.

Speaking at the press launch, Godwin Kaklie, Purchasing and Stores Manager and Anniversary Committee Member, provided an overview of the planned events, including:

December 13: Sports Day to promote fitness and teamwork.

December 16: Uniform Day, celebrating Aviance’s corporate identity.

December 17: Inter-Department Quiz to foster healthy competition and employee engagement.

December 18: A grand climax event to honor stakeholders and celebrate the company’s achievements over the past three decades.

Celebrating Excellence and Resilience

Mark Kamis, Managing Director of Aviance Ghana, highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and innovation during the press launch. Reflecting on the company’s growth over the years, Mr. Kamis described the 30-year milestone as a testament to the resilience of Aviance Ghana in Ghana’s competitive ground handling sector.

“Reaching the 30-year mark is a remarkable achievement for any organization. It’s a testament to the dedication of our employees and the strength of our management team. The way we collaborate with airlines and execute our operations has been key to our success,” he remarked.

Mr. Kamis also emphasized Aviance’s ability to adapt to industry challenges, expressing confidence in the company’s future. “Aviance is well-positioned to thrive in any competitive landscape or price war. I see us continuing as Ghana’s leading ground handling company for many more decades.”

Growth and Innovation

As part of its growth strategy, Aviance Ghana is expanding its services to Kumasi and Tamale airports to support both domestic and international flights. The company is also making significant investments in AI-driven infrastructure and cutting-edge technology to enhance operational efficiency and maintain its competitive edge.

“With over 1,000 employees, we continuously provide training aligned with global IATA standards to ensure top-tier service delivery,” Mr. Kamis added, reaffirming the company’s commitment to safety, customer service, and operational excellence.

Looking Ahead

The 30th-anniversary celebrations not only honor Aviance Ghana’s past achievements but also signal a bright future for the company. As it continues to play a vital role in Ghana’s aviation sector, Aviance Ghana remains steadfast in its mission to deliver seamless ground handling services and foster innovation in the industry.

The celebrations will culminate on December 18 with a grand event bringing together employees, stakeholders, and partners to celebrate three decades of excellence.

Aviance Ghana Kicks Off 30th Anniversary with Unveiling of Logo and Series of Celebratory Events

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMk1xj16V/