Aviation Expert Urges Commercial Focus for Ghana’s Proposed National Airline

Ghana’s renewed push to establish a national airline must prioritize rigorous commercial viability over political considerations to avoid repeating past failures, aviation analyst Sean Mendis has cautioned.

His remarks follow President John Dramani Mahama’s formation of a 10-member taskforce tasked with overseeing the creation of the carrier, a project revived amid debates about its economic rationale and sustainability.

Mendis, a seasoned industry expert with experience across African and Asian markets, acknowledged the technical competence of the newly appointed taskforce members but emphasized the risks of politically driven decision-making. “The team is qualified, but success depends on examining this purely through a commercial lens, not political necessities,” he told The High Street Journal. His warning reflects broader concerns within aviation and policy circles, where past attempts to launch a national carrier faltered due to financial mismanagement, governance gaps, and political interference.

Ghana’s previous national airline, Ghana Airways, collapsed in 2004 after decades of operational losses and debt, while its successor, Ghana International Airlines, ceased operations by 2010. Analysts attribute these failures to unsustainable subsidies, lack of strategic partnerships, and competition from established global carriers. Mendis noted that the current aviation landscape remains fiercely competitive, with African airlines collectively reporting narrow profit margins. “National pride alone won’t sustain an airline,” he said. “The business model, funding sources, and operational independence are non-negotiable.”

The taskforce’s mandate includes proposing a structure for the airline, securing funding, and ensuring compliance with international safety standards. However, skeptics question whether Ghana’s limited domestic market and high operational costs can support a flag carrier without significant government backing. Industry data shows that over 30 state-owned airlines globally have failed since 2000, often due to politicized routes and unprofitable fleet choices.

President Mahama has framed the initiative as a strategic priority to enhance connectivity and tap into Africa’s growing air travel demand, projected to double by 2040. Yet critics argue that regional partnerships or equity stakes in existing airlines might offer better value. Ethiopia Airlines, often cited as a model, has thrived through partial government ownership coupled with private-sector operational autonomy.

Ghana’s aviation ambitions arrive as the continent seeks to implement the Single African Air Transport Market, aimed at boosting intra-African travel. However, Mendis stressed that regional integration alone cannot offset foundational flaws in a national carrier’s design. “Without airtight governance and a clear path to profitability, even the best-intentioned projects risk becoming fiscal burdens,” he said.

The debate mirrors challenges seen in other sectors where national development goals intersect with market realities. While state-owned enterprises can drive economic growth, their success often hinges on insulating management from political shifts and ensuring accountability to commercial benchmarks. For Ghana, balancing these priorities will determine whether its third attempt at a national airline soars or remains grounded.

As African nations increasingly view aviation as a catalyst for trade and tourism, Ghana’s experience could offer lessons in aligning patriotic aspirations with disciplined economic strategy. The taskforce’s recommendations, expected within six months, will reveal whether the country has learned from history or is destined to repeat it.