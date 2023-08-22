Aviation experts converge in Kenya to discuss safety

Aviation experts kicked off a five-day meeting in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday to discuss ways of boosting the safety of Africa’s aviation industry.

The event brought together over 300 delegates composed of international and Africa’s civil aviation regulators as well as the private sector to review ways to reduce air accidents in the continent.

In his opening remarks during the eighth Africa and Indian Ocean aviation week, Salvatore Sciacchitano, president of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) which is a specialized United Nations agency, said that the conference marks a major step towards enhancing the safety of airlines based in Africa because it will develop recommendations on measures to mitigate potential air hazards.

“We have seen improvements in aviation safety in Africa and this will bring more benefits to African states,” Sciacchitano said.

Participants are discussing measures to safeguard civil aviation against acts of unlawful interference including implementation of the ICAO Cyber Security Action Plan, which seeks to build resilience of airlines against cyber attacks.

The meeting is also reviewing ways to enhance aviation security audits of airports, cargo agents as well as air navigation service providers through the adoption of new flight management systems.

Silas Udahemuka, president of the African Civil Aviation Commission, the specialized agency of the African Union, said that the continent is currently developing harmonized rules for the safe operation of aircraft in the region.

He noted that a strong aviation system in Africa will enhance the confidence of more Africans to embrace air travel.