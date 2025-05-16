Aviation Safety Chief Seeks Closer Ties With Ghana Navy

The Acting Commissioner of Ghana’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), John Wumborti, has met with Navy Chief Rear Admiral Godwin Bessing to strengthen collaboration on aviation safety and maritime emergency response.

The working visit at Naval Headquarters in Accra focused on enhancing coordination for aircraft incidents over Ghana’s waters.

“Aviation safety is an international responsibility,” said AIB Technical Adviser Alhaji Saani Adams. “When incidents occur at sea, the Navy becomes our critical first responder.” He explained Ghana’s obligations under ICAO Annex 13 to investigate accidents within its flight region, noting the AIB’s need for naval support in search-and-rescue operations.

Rear Admiral Bessing welcomed the partnership, proposing a standing committee to improve incident coordination. “We’re ready to collaborate and suggest joint training exercises to prepare for emergencies,” he stated. The Navy is expanding its maritime surveillance capabilities to cover Ghana’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

The meeting underscores Ghana’s efforts to build an integrated aviation safety network as air traffic grows across West Africa.