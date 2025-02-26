Aviation Safety Shows Mixed Results in 2024 Amid Rising Risks, Reports IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) unveiled its 2024 Annual Safety Report this week, revealing a year of contrasting trends for global aviation.

While the industry maintained a stronger safety record compared to its five-year average, it fell short of the exceptional performance seen in 2023, with rising fatalities, conflict zone risks, and navigation system disruptions casting a shadow over progress.

Commercial aviation recorded 1.13 accidents per million flights in 2024—a slight increase from 1.09 in 2023 but still below the five-year average of 1.25. However, the year saw a troubling spike in fatal accidents, jumping to seven from just one in 2023. These incidents resulted in 244 on-board fatalities, more than triple the previous year’s 72 deaths and surpassing the five-year average of 144. Despite this, the fatality risk per flight remained low at 0.06, well under the 0.10 average since 2020.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh emphasized aviation’s long-term safety trajectory, noting that accident rates have halved over the past decade. “Every life lost is one too many, but we cannot ignore that flying today is safer than ever,” he said, calling accident data the industry’s “most powerful tool” for improvement.

Conflict Zones and GNSS Interference Loom Large



The report highlighted two deadly incidents in conflict zones—a plane downed in Kazakhstan killing 38 and another in Sudan claiming five lives—as stark reminders of escalating geopolitical risks. While such security-related events fall outside official safety metrics, Walsh urged governments to prioritize intelligence-sharing and enforce global protocols to protect civilian aircraft.

Meanwhile, satellite navigation system (GNSS) interference surged globally, with incidents of jamming and spoofing—where false signals mislead pilots—rising by 175% and 500%, respectively. Regions like Türkiye, Iraq, and Egypt faced the brunt of these disruptions, raising alarms about potential midair crises. “Reliable navigation isn’t optional; it’s non-negotiable,” Walsh stressed, demanding urgent government action to curb the threat.

Regional Divides in Safety Performance



Safety outcomes varied sharply by region. Africa reported the highest accident rate at 10.59 per million flights—more than double North America’s 1.20—though it avoided fatalities for the second consecutive year. Latin America saw its fatality risk jump to 0.35 from zero in 2023, driven largely by turboprop accidents. Europe and Asia-Pacific grappled with frequent tail strikes and runway excursions, while the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) reported zero accidents despite ongoing concerns over airspace security.

Airlines audited under IATA’s Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) continued to outperform peers, logging a 0.92 accident rate versus 1.70 for non-IOSA carriers.

Delayed Reports Undermine Safety Gains



The report criticized sluggish accident investigations, with only 57% of probes from 2018-2023 completed as required by international standards. Africa lagged furthest, finalizing just 20% of cases. Walsh condemned politicized delays and capacity gaps, urging wealthier nations to assist under-resourced regions. “Burying reports helps no one,” he said. “Transparency saves lives.”

As the industry navigates evolving threats—from rocket debris complicating air traffic control to aging turboprop fleets in developing markets—the 2024 findings underscore a pivotal challenge: maintaining decades of safety gains while confronting 21st-century risks. For now, the skies remain safer than ever, but the margin for error keeps shrinking.