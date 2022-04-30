Aviation This Week – April 2022 Edition 4

In this edition, I present to you updates on some of the relevant activities of players in Ghana’s aviation industry between April 25 and 30, 2022, which may be of interest to travellers and general aviation enthusiasts in Ghana. Below are the highlights:

Enjoy a 20% Discount with RwandAir on Mumbai Flights

RwandAir is offering passengers travelling to Mumbai, India a 20% discount on the base fare when they make their bookings from now until May 20, 2022. Passengers must use the promo code INDIA20 when booking on its website.

Tickets issued under this offer are valid for travels not beyond June 30, 2022.

United Airlines to Expand its Accra Operations

As part of the expansion of its transatlantic routes, United Airlines will increase its 3x-weekly flights between Washington D.C and Accra to daily services from May 8, 2022.

United re-launched its operations in Ghana in May 2021. From December 2021 to January 2022, it operated daily services in response to holiday demands.

Aerojet Aviation Seeking to Train Technicians and Engineers for Accra MRO Project

Aerojet Aviation which secured a grant of US$1.2m in 2021 to undertake feasibility studies for the construction of a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Accra, has announced the opening of applications for persons interested in being trained as Aircraft Technicians or Engineers.

Aerojet has set a deadline of July 31, 2022, to recruit the first cohort of students into its training academy. More details on the application and requirements are here: bit.ly/39mlXpl

SAA Appoints new CEO as Interim CEO Leaves

Following the decision of Thomas Kgokolo not to continue as interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of South African Airways (SAA), the airline has appointed Professor John Lamola as its Executive Chairman and CEO effective May 1, 2022.

Professor Lamola has an extensive experience in academics, aviation, among others.

ASKY to operate 28 Weekly Flights to Accra

ASKY Airlines will from May 1, 2022, operate four flights daily between Accra and Lome, according to local aviation monitor, Aviation Ghana.

The increase in flight frequency will afford passengers more connection options through ASKY’s Lome hub as it launches and also re-launches new routes in the coming days.

Air France Introduces New Comfort Kit for its La Première Customers

Air France has once again teamed up with French beauty brand Sisley, to offer (First Class) La Première customers a new comfort kit. The kit contains five specially selected beauty products and other accessories intended to delight customers.

Emirates Readies to Handle over 700,000 Passengers

Ahead of the Eid holiday season and beyond, Emirates Airlines has indicated its preparedness to handle over 700,000 passengers who are expected to pass through its Dubai hub.

The airline anticipates a busy weekend and has therefore encouraged passengers to take advantage of its tips for stress-free travel.

Kenya Airways Offering 15% Discount on Ticket Sales

Kenya Airways is offering its customers 15% off their bookings when they make payments with their MasterCard. The offer runs until May 31, 2022, and is valid for travels not beyond December 30, 2022.

Purchases must be made on either the airline’s website or at any of its sales offices.

EgyptAir Offering 20% Discount on Cyprus Tickets

EgyptAir is offering its customers planning trips to Larnaca, Cyprus a 20% discount on tickets purchased on its website from now until May 10, 2022.

Tickets purchased under this offer must be used before June 25, 2022.

The writer, Mark Ofosu (Twitter: @M__ofosu) is an avid aviation writer who shares his thought regularly on Ghana’s aviation industry.