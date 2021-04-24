Updates of happenings in Ghana’s aviation industry for this week’s edition of ‘Aviation This Week’ are topical events from April 19 – 24, 2021. The highlights are as follows:

AWA to Release Commercial Flight Schedule to Ho Airport by June

After gathering the necessary flight data from its test flight to the Ho Airport on April 15, 2021, Africa World Airlines (AWA) is hoping to commence its ACC – HZO (Accra to Ho) flight operations after the middle of June this year. The airline is of the belief that by then, the necessary logistics and human resources would have been in place to allow it to release a commercial schedule for its new route.

In another development, AWA says the suspension of its flight to the Wa Airport was due to safety concerns and has indicated its commitment to resume services to the airport should the issues be fixed.

Ghana Introduces Digital Verification of COVID-19 Results for Travels

Ghana has become the first West African country to introduce a digital COVID-19 test results verification for international travels. The digital platform which is in line with the African Union Trusted Travel and ECOWAS BIOMARS standard has the digital codes of all verified testing laboratories in the country and will help check fake results particularly for passengers departing the country. Arriving passengers are encouraged to use www.globahaven.org for their test verification.

Qatar Airways Introduces Latest Technology for its Cabin Disinfection

Five-star airline, Qatar Airways has introduced the latest version of Ultra Violet Disinfection Technology by Honeywell. The new Honeywell UV Technology reduces the time spent disinfecting the cabin and can also disinfect wide and narrow areas with its long wings compared to the previous version.

After purchasing 17 units of this technology, the airline intends to use them at its hub in Doha to disinfect aircraft during turnaround periods.

Ho Aiport to have Pilot Training and Maintenance Facility

The Ho Airport is expected to have a pilot training school and a maintenance facility to help train people to pick up roles in the aviation sector should plans go as planned. This indication has been given by the Co-chairman of Africa World Airlines, Togbe Afede XI. The chief believes strongly that the setting up of the facility will help inspire the youth and also open up the economy of the Volta Region.

Ethiopian Opens COVID-19 Lab at Bole International Airport

With the capacity to carry at least 1000 tests per day, Ethiopian Airport has inaugurated a COVID-19 testing laboratory at its hub, Bole International Airport. The laboratory which can work to produce test results within three hours aims at facilitating travels for transiting passengers who require COVID-19 tests as well as departing and arriving passengers from and to Ethiopia respectively.

The laboratory establishment was a joint effort between Ethiopian Airlines and BGI Health Ethiopia and has the capability to perform RT-PCR and IgM antibody tests.

South Africa Airways Hoping to Resume in August

After assuming the position of an interim Chief Executive Officer of South African Airways a week ago, Thomas Ngokolo says he is hopeful the national carrier will return to the skies in August. The airline is currently undergoing a business rescue plan with all its operations suspended due to financial challenges since 2020.

PassionAir’s Kumasi Bound Flight Lands in Abidjan

PassionAir in a press release issued this week says its flight OP152 which departed Accra for Kumasi on April 17, 2021, had to make a diversion to an alternative airport after bad weather conditions made it unfavorably for the aircraft to continue the journey while midway.

The aircraft made use of the Félix Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan to ensure passengers’ and aircraft safety and later returned to Accra after a clear weather around 11: 20 PM local time, same day.

Brussels Seeking to Reward 250 COVID-19 Heroes

Inspired by its own staff who took up volunteering roles during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brussels Airlines is calling on everyone around the world to nominate their COVID-19 heroes.

According to the airline, a COVID-19 hero can be anybody who took up a volunteering activity or did something extraordinary that is worth knowing. Stories can be submitted on the airline’s website (www.brusselsairlines.com) from now until May 3, 2021.

After submission of entries, the airline will announce 250 winners by the end of May who will be given a flight voucher worth €250 which will allow them to travel to any destination of their choice from the time of winning until December 31, 2021.

Authored

Mark Ofosu ꟾꟾ Twitter: M__ofosu