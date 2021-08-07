Aviation This Week – August Edition 1

Aviation news highlights for this week are happenings relevant to Ghana’s aviation space between August 2 – 7, 2021. The summaries are as follows:

AWA Shows Impressive Growth for July 2021

Africa World Airlines’ (AWA) performance for July 2021 shows that the airline flew over 54,000 passengers on 1,200 scheduled flights. This performance represents a 5% increase compared to June 2021, where over 51,700 passengers were transported on 1,137 flights.

AWA’s July performance appears to be its best so far for the year 2021.

Emirates Offering Extra Baggage Allowance for Africa Trips

Emirates is offering all of its passengers travelling from and to Africa an option to carry along free extra baggage. Effective August 9, 2021, Business and First Class passengers can now check-in with a baggage load of up to 64kgs (2 pieces of 23kgs weighing baggage) for free. Economy passengers and special fare passengers also have up to 46kgs (2pieces of 23kgs weighing baggage) and 23kgs for free respectively.

SAA Hopes of Restarting Operations Receives Major Boost with New AOC

South African Airways (SAA) has been granted a new Air Operators Certificate (AOC) by the South African Civil Aviation Authority.

The new AOC gives hope to SAA ahead of its plans to begin domestic operations in September and probably resume some key international routes in November this year.

Qatar Airways, RwandAir Announce Interline Agreement

Qatar Airways and RwandAir have strengthened their partnership with an interline agreement which affords passengers of both airlines more options to travel across a combined network of over 160 destinations. Thus, passengers of RwandAir travelling outside Africa can connect with Qatar Airways to other destinations and vice versa.

This agreement comes after an offer by both airlines in July to allow passengers on their loyalty programs to redeem miles earned for travels on either airline.

Passion Air Releases July Performance Results

Passion Air in July 2021 scheduled 429 flights, of which 397 departed on time, and 32 flights delayed beyond 15 minutes. In the entire month, only 4 flights were cancelled.

GACL Debunks Claims of Huge Salaries Earned by Senior Management

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has debunked claims by some social media users concerning huge salaries being earned by its senior management members.

According to GACL, the allegations are false and only aimed at inciting staff against management.

Wa Airport Now Safe – Upper West Regional Minister

After more than a year of suspension of commercial flight activities to the Wa Airport due to safety concerns, the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih says the airport is now safe again.

His comment comes on the back of the removal of a telecommunications mast which was the main impediment to safety at the airport forcing Africa World Airlines to cease its operation to the airport.

Authored

Mark Ofosu || Twitter: M__ofosu