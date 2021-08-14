Aviation This Week- August Edition 2

Highlights for this week’s edition of ‘Aviation This Week’ are topical industry events between August 9 -14, 2021 relevant to Ghana’s aviation space. The summaries are as follows:

Air Peace to Start Doula Operations

Nigeria-based airline, Air Peace which operates daily morning flights between Lagos and Accra will from August 19, 2021, launch operations between Lagos, Nigeria and Douala, Cameroon.

The service which will be available three times a week will afford passengers from Accra an additional option to select from a list of airlines available when planning travels to Cameroon.

Qatar Airways Sees Rise in Premium Cabin Demand

Qatar Airways’ business travel appears to be making strong gains as the airline recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, the airline has been recording increasing demands by passengers for the premium cabin option.

KIA’s MRO Facility to Enhance West Africa’s Aviation

Aerojet Aviation Limited has revealed that the construction of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Accra, Ghana will be a game-changer for the West Africa sub-region. According to the company which seeks to develop the facility with support from the US Trade and Development Agency, the facility aside from transforming the economy of Ghana will provide jobs and most importantly help airlines in the sub-region to cut down the costs of flying to other destinations to for repairs, among others.

Ethiopian Announces Upcoming Training, Features on IATA’s Top 25 Cargo Airlines

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that its flight training school will from September 6, 2021, to December 1, 2021, organize theoretical and practical training especially for graduates of basic aircraft maintenance.

In another development, the airline has also be classified amongst the top 25 airlines in cargo operations by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in its World Air Transport Statistics Report for 2021.

EgyptAir Offering Passengers from Accra 20% Discount

EgyptAir is offering all passengers flying from Accra to any of its destinations a 20% discount for all tickets purchased via its website. The discount is valid for all bookings made until August 15, 2021, for travels before October 31, 2021.

Delta Airlines Adds More Movies and TV Shows

Delta Airlines says it is enhancing its In-Flight Entertainment System by providing passengers travelling in August and September access to over 240 films and many more. The update by Delta provides passengers access to varied comedy, drama, documentary, action and children-related content.

Emirates’ Pre-order Duty-Free Service Sees Improvement

Emirates says its customers have developed a strong urge for pre-ordering retail products on its EmiratesRED duty-free catalogue before their flights as against the initial practice of ordering items in-flight.

Customers interested in using the pre-ordered service will have the items delivered directly to their seats. However, the order must be placed from 21 days up to 40 hours before a scheduled flight departure.

Royal Air Maroc Advises Passengers to Arrive 4hours Ahead of Departure

Royal Air Maroc has advised all passengers on its international flights to arrive 4hours at the airport ahead of departure. The airline says this is due to sanitary and social distancing measures.

Asky to Resume Malabo Operations

Asky will from August 23, 2021 resume operations to the capital of Equatorial Guinea, Malabo. Flights will depart once a week from its Lome hub with a stop in Lagos before Malabo.

United Updates Employee Professional Appearance

United Airlines as part of efforts to enhance employee freedom while maintaining professional standards is allowing its employees to express themselves in their appearance.

Male employees are now allowed to wear natural and professional makeup, and professional nail polish. Employees in customer service uniforms are also permitted to have visible tattoos. The tattoos must not appear to be offensive or overshadow the company badge. Again, all employees are allowed to wear their hair neatly and must not exceed their shoulder length.

Mark Ofosu || Twitter: M__ofosu