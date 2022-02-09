Aviation This Week – Feb. 2022 Edition 1

Summaries for this week are some of the topical aviation-related stories between January 30 and February 5, 2022, which are of relevance to Ghanaian travellers and readers at large.

PassionAir Introduces Special February Packages for Customers

PassionAir has introduced two special packages for its customers to celebrate February as the month of love.

For the first offer, all customers who make two bookings with the airline to any of its destinations get to enjoy a 10% discount on the fare for the second booking. Ticket sales are still running until February 28, 2022, and valid for travels until March 4, 2022.

For the second offer, the airline is encouraging people to submit a 100-word narrative of how much their partners mean to them and they stand the chance of winning return tickets and a night stay at the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel.

British Airways Introduces new Plant-Based Menu, Others

British Airways has announced the rollout of a new-planted based menu starting at its Heathrow Lounges.

In addition, BA says it will be improving its sustainability drive by replacing all water bottles served at its lounges with a water station and glasses, among others.

Kenya Airways Offering Customers Discounted ‘Valentine’ Fares

Kenya Airways is showing love to its customers ahead of Valentine’s Day by offering customers a 50% discount on airfares meant for their companions after paying for their initial tickets. Sales end in February and tickets are valid for travels from February 12, 2022, to April 9, 2022.

RwandAir Offering 10% Discount for Valentine

RwandAir also joins the Valentine discount trail by offering 10% off the base fare on all tickets booked from its website or mobile app. On the validity period of this offer, RwandAir did not state categorically in its communication at the time of compiling this piece.

McDan Aviation and GACL Saga Takes a new Turn

After the launch of Ghana’s private jet terminal at the Kotoka International Airport by McDan Aviation despite a directive by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) for the postponement of the launch, the latest on the saga has to do with the GACL directing the former to suspend all operations for its failure to comply with aviation procedures until further notice.

So far, McDan has suspended operations and are in talks with the GACL to resolve the issues amicably.

Ethiopian Airlines Resumes Boeing 737 Max Operations

Ethiopian Airlines has resumed operationalization of its Boeing 737 Max fleet after more than two years of its grounding. The airline grounded the 737 Max fleet after one of the aircraft was involved in a fatal accident in March 2019. Ethiopian has now decided to return the 737 Max after being satisfied with its safety and recertification procedures.

Woman Delivers on United Airlines Flight from Accra

A Ghanaian woman onboard a United Airlines flight from Accra to Washington DC on January 30, 2022, delivered a baby boy mid-flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

The woman who was not due for delivery on the day was fortunate to have been delivered by a doctor who was also onboard at the time and with the support of United Airlines’ cabin crew of which one was reported to have had a background in nursing.

EgyptAir Offering Discounted Sales on all Tickets

EgyptAir is offering its customers up to a 35% discount on all fares for any booking made in February 2022 to any of its operational destinations. Tickets purchased under this offer will be valid for travel until March 2022.

ASKY Resumes Malabo Operations

ASKY Airlines has resumed the connection of passengers from its route network to Malabo via its Lome hub as of February 3, 2022. ASKY will serve Malabo with two weekly flights following the reopening of Equatorial Guinea’s airspace.

SAA Celebrates 88th Anniversary with Customers

South African Airways on February 1, 2022, celebrated its 88th anniversary with its customers by offering them up to a 30% discount on all tickets purchased from Johanessburg to any of its current operational destinations.

All tickets purchased under this offer were valid for travel until February 28, 2022.