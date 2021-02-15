Aviation news featured on this week’s edition are topical happenings relevant to Ghana’s aviation space from February 8- 13, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

Ghana Institute of Engineers Calls for Transformation of Economy with Focus on Aviation

The Ghana Institute of Engineers says Ghana’s economy can see a quick and positive turn around should the government decide to use aviation as a developmental catalyst.

Speaking at the 50th Presidential Address of the Institute, Engineer, Leslie Alex Ayeh says the country can capitalize on its unique position on the globe together with a clear-cut aviation vision and infrastructural development to ensure a more sustainable and transformative agenda.

The Institute shared its strong conviction that Ghana can succeed in this vein provided the government is willing to learn from the experiences of Dubai, Morocco and Ethiopia in the aviation space.

Air Namibia to be Liquidated

75-year old Air Namibia on February 11, 2021 ceased all its operations as the Namibian Government prepares to liquidate the airline. The liquidation has become a necessity due to the legacy debts of the airline, which the government says it cannot offer any financial bail out to.

For affected passengers of the airline who had existing booked flights, a refund system has been made available to reclaim their money. Also, the staff of the airline have been offered a 12-month salary as redundancy package.

Air Namibia before the COVID-19 pandemic operated four weekly flights from Windhoek to Accra via Lagos.

Rwandair suspends flights to 3 countries

The National Carrier of Rwanda, Rwandair effective February 8, 2021 suspended its flight operations to/from Zimbabwe, South Africa and Zambia. By this, affected flights will be those between Kigali (Rwanda) and Harare (Zimbabwe), Lusaka (Zambia), Johannesburg and Cape Town (South Africa).

The suspension, which will last until further notice is as a result of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 which is spreading quickly in the Southern part of Africa.

Ethiopian Valentine Package

Ethiopian Airlines is offering couples an exciting Valentine package to Dubai to rekindle their love. The package, which starts from US$739 per couple, covers five nights with accommodation in a 5- Star hotel, daily breakfast, and barbecue dinner.

Delta to Continue Blocking middle Seats

As part of its continuous measure to ensure social distancing on-board all its aircrafts, Delta Air Lines says it will continue to reduce seating capacity by enforcing its middle seat blocking policy on all its flight operations till April 2021.

The airline believes with this policy in addition to its numerous protective measures will give passengers the needed confidence to book flights and also assurances of their safety in the face of the pandemic.

The middle seat blocking policy before its one-month renewal was set to expire in March, 2021.

KIA COVID-19 Test Cost Reduction Takes Effect

Ghana on Monday, February 8, 2021 reduced the cost of a COVID-19 test at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from US$150 to US$50 for nationals within the ECOWAS regional bloc traveling to Ghana.

The reduction follows an agreement reached at the 58th Summit of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

EgyptAir Offering 40% Discount

EgyptAir is offering all its passengers up to 40% discount on all tickets purchased for travels from Paris to any operational route within the airline’s network.

This offer is valid from now till February 28, 2021 for travels until May 31, 2021.

Authored

Mark Ofosu || Twitter: M__ofosu