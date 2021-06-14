Highlights for this week’s edition on ‘Aviation This Week’ are topical industry stories from June 7 – 12, 2021 relevant to Ghana’s aviation space. The summaries are as follows:

Passion Air releases May 2020 Results

Passion Air’s May Operational Performance shows that a total of 400 flights were scheduled in the month. 361 out of the total scheduled flights operated on time with 39 flights getting delayed. Only 4 flights were cancelled over the period.

EgyptAir Offering Group Bookings

EgyptAir is now offering groups the opportunity to make bookings directly from its website. With some terms and conditions, the offer is open to a group with a minimum number of 10 people.

Passion Air Suspends Operations for 48hours

Passion Air on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, announced that due to some operational challenges it had to cancel all its flights on its route network. The airline in a press statement later on Thursday indicated that all flights will resume as per its normal services on June 11, 2021..

GACL Receives $1.1m as Royalties from COVID-19 Tests

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has received $1.1million in royalties from Frontiers Healthcare Solutions Services. Frontiers, the company in charge of COVID-19 tests at the Kotoka International Airport generated a total of $17.3million from the tests conducted between September and December 2020.

IATA Travel Pass to be Made Accessible to Public Soon

Information made available by Reuters suggests that the IATA Travel Pass Mobile Application which has been on trial by some airlines and selected passengers will be made available to the general public in a few weeks.

Though a definitive date has not been given yet, predictions are that the Travel Pass which allows passengers to verify their vaccination and testing status as well as know COVID-19 requirements by various countries should be made available before the end of July.

SAA Gets New Investor

Nine months into the suspension of its operations, South African Airways (SAA) has secured for itself a strategic partner to invest an initial amount of over $200million to revive the operations of the airline. The investment gives the consortium formed by General Aviation and Harith General Partners a 51% stake in the affairs of SAA.

SAA further intends to operate only regional flights when it resumes operations initially later this year.

Authored

Mark || Twitter: M__ofosu