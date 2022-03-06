Aviation This Week – March 2022 Edition 1

In this edition the focus is placed on some of the topical aviation industry stories between February 28 and March 5, 2022 which may be of relevance to travellers in Ghana and general readers. Here are the highlights:

EgyptAir’s Subsidiary Opens Maintenance Facility at Kotoka Airport

EgyptAir Maintenance and Engineering this week inaugurated an aircraft maintenance centre at the Kotoka International Airport. The company will provide maintenance services in Ghana to EgyptAir and Qatar Airways’ aircraft as well as other interested parties.

RwandAir’s 20% Discount Extended

RwandAir has extended its 20% discount on all fares until March 15, 2022. The offer which was supposed to have ended on February 28, 2022, is valid for all RwandAir operated destinations. Bookings made under this offer must be trips planned before December 10, 2022

TAP Air Portugal Offering Free Booking Modification

Tap Air Portugal has announced that except for tickets booked under discounted fares, all bookings made between March 1 – 31, 2022 can be modified (date and destination) without any extra charges. However, bookings under this offer must be made for trips not beyond June 30, 2022.

Ghana Card as Alternative Travel Document Goes Live

The national identity card of Ghana (Ghana Card) on March 1, 2022, became an acceptable alternative means of identification for Ghanaians arriving at the country’s airport. The ICAO-compliant card aside from being valid for Ghana-bound travels could also be used for travels within the ECOWAS sub-region for now.

PassionAir Increases Frequency on Accra – Wa Route

After launching 3x weekly flights in December 2021 from Accra to Wa, PassionAir announced this week that it will now fly 5x weekly on the route with flights from Monday to Friday. The flight which lasts about 1hour 40minutes departs Accra at 9:30 am and 11:40 am from Wa.

Air France Celebrates 5 years in Ghana

Monday, February 28, 2022, marked Air France’s 5 years journey operating flights between Accra and Paris.

The airline which began its operations in Ghana with a three-times-weekly flight now operates daily between Ghana and France offering passengers alternative connections to Europe and other destinations.

PassionAir Introduces VIP Lounge Services

Passion Air has introduced VIP lounge services for its passengers interested in lounge services. Effective March 4, 2022, passengers can have access to the Adinkra Lounge on the first floor of Terminal 2 of the Kotoka International Airport as they wait to board their flights.

Services at the lounge include but are not limited to DStv, Wifi and varied snack options.

SAA Resumes Durban Service

South African Airways (SAA) on March 4, 2022, reintroduced its service from Johannesburg to Durban. Although the airline operates a 3x weekly direct service between Accra and Johannesburg, customers can still connect conveniently to Durban as well as Cape Town with a single booking.

EgyptAir’s Bangkok Service Resumes Soon

EgyptAir will be resuming its services to Bangkok, Thailand from June 1, 2022. It will connect passengers from its Cairo hub with three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Ethiopian to Enhance Cargo Operations with Boeing 777-8 Freighter

Ethiopian Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Boeing for the order of five of its 777-8 freighter. By this decision, the airline intends to enhance its cargo operations across Africa and beyond.

IATA Pushes Aviation Industry Recovery to 2024.

The latest projections by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimate a full aviation industry recovery targeted at 2024. IATA ˝expects overall traveller numbers to reach 4 billion in 2024 (counting multi-sector connecting trips as one passenger), exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels (103 per cent of the 2019 total)”.

The writer, Mark Ofosu (Twitter: @M__ofosu) is an avid aviation writer who shares his thought regularly on Ghana’s aviation industry.