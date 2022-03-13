Aviation This Week – March 2022 Edition 2

In this edition, the focus is placed on some of the topical aviation industry stories between March 8 and 12, 2022, which may be of interest to travellers and general aviation enthusiasts in Ghana. Below are the highlights:

KIA Named Africa’s Best Airport by Size for 2021

The Kotoka International Airport (KIA) has been named the Best Airport in Africa for 2021 by size (2- 5 million passengers). The award was based on a survey conducted by the Airports Council International to solicit the views of travellers on their airport experiences.

The airport has been the winner under the same category since 2019.

Kenya Airways Offering Free Extra Baggage Check-in for Dubai Flights

Kenya Airways is offering customers seeking to travel to Dubai an extra 23kg and 32kg baggage check-in for free for economy and business classes respectively. The offer is valid for all bookings made until March 31, 2022, and for travels beginning directly from Kenya.

Delta Operates Two Boeing 767s from New York to Accra

Two of Delta Air Lines’ Boeing 767 arrived at the KIA on March 9, 2022. The airport which is used to receiving a single flight per day saw Delta operating a double flight (DL9890 and DL156) from New York on March 8th to Accra. DL9890 was a special flight for the airline’s cancelled flight on March 7th and DL156 was the scheduled flight for March 8th. (Kindly note that flights arrived the next day — March 9, 2022)

AWA Releases 13th Edition of its Inflight Magazine

Africa World Airlines (AWA) earlier this week released the 13th edition of its FLYafrica Magazine. The inflight magazine which is also available online features content on African music, AWA’s reliability ratings, puzzle, information about Accra (the star destination for this edition), among others.

ASKY Announces Resumption of Johannesburg Service

ASKY Airlines says it will be resuming its operations to Johannesburg effective May 1, 2022. The service will be operated via its hub in Lome.

The resumption of operations will offer passengers more airline options in connecting to the South African city.

Bad Weather Delays Qatar Airways Flight to Doha

Qatar Airways flight 1424 operated from Accra to Doha suffered a delay on March 9, 2022. The scheduled departure for the flight was 19:10 GMT however the departure time had to be shifted to 22:38 GMT (departure time as verified on FlightRadar24).

Per what is known, the aircraft which was returning to Accra (scheduled for arrival at 18:26 GMT) from Abidjan to board passengers to Doha on the day had challenges in landing at the airport in Accra due to weather challenges and had to divert to Abidjan.

PassionAir Rewarding Customers with Vouchers to Celebrate Heritage Month

As Ghanaians celebrate Heritage Month ⁠— March, PassionAir says it will be rewarding five people daily from Monday to Friday in the remaining weeks of the month with vouchers across its social media handles.

The winners who will be selected on weekly basis from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will have to provide the correct answers to questions that will be asked on the platforms out of which the first five correct answers will be selected.

The writer, Mark Ofosu (Twitter: @M__ofosu) is an avid aviation writer who shares his thought regularly on Ghana’s aviation industry.