Aviation This Week – March 2022 Edition 4

In this edition, the focus is placed on some of the topical aviation industry stories between March 21 and 26, 2022, which may be of interest to travellers and general aviation enthusiasts in Ghana. Below are the highlights:

PassionAir Suspends Operations to Ho Airport

PassionAir has suspended its flight operations to the Ho Airport effective March 25, 2022. The suspension has been occasioned mainly by the recent fuel price hikes and lower market demand.

RwandAir Offering Discounted Fares Ahead of Easter

Ahead of Easter this year, RwandAir is offering its customers up to a 15% discount on all flights across its routes network. This offer is available for booking until April 20, 2022, and must be for travels before December 10, 2022. The promo code is EASTER15.

CEO of Ethiopian Airlines Group Resigns

Tewolde Gebremariam resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group this week on the grounds of ill-health. After his over 10 years in the office contributing to the stellar performance of Ethiopian, he has been replaced by Mesfin Tasew who also has over three decades of experience with the airline.

Kenya Airways Announces Flight Resumption to Mumbai

Kenya Airways has announced a resumption of flight services to Mumbai, India. Effective March 28, 2022, it will fly daily from Nairobi, Kenya to the Indian city and later up its frequency to 10 flights weekly from April 17, 2022.

EgyptAir Offering 30% Discount

EgyptAir is offering its passengers a 30% discount for all tickets booked for flights from any of its routes network to Bangkok, Thailand. The offer is available until April 15, 2022, and valid for travel until June 15, 2022.

Air France Offering Special Menu Options

Air France will be serving its passengers flying to and from Paris special menu options from March to June 2022.

The airline has teamed up with three of the best chefs in France to offer the best of French cuisines which are being showcased globally.

KLM Operating Directly to 167 Destinations this Summer

With the easing of travel restrictions globally, KLM says it is ready to meet up with the increasing travel demand. The airline will be increasing its European and Intercontinental route network by 10% and 17% respectively this summer.

Qatar Airways Rewards 3 Lucky Winners in the ‘Fly and Win Campaign’

Three lucky members of Qatar Airways’ Loyalty Program, Privilege Club have been rewarded under the airline’ ‘Fly and Win Campaign’.

A UK-based nurse was rewarded with 1 million dollars while two other customers from Kenya and Belgium were rewarded with Porsche Panamera and a free trip to a 5-star hotel in the Maldives on a private jet respectively.

Nigeria Removes Pre-Departure PCR Test for Arriving Vaccinated Travellers

Effective April 4, 2022, Nigeria will be allowing all travellers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to visit the country without having to undergo the 48-hour PCR test before departure to Nigeria. However, travellers will still undergo a free antigen test on arrival.

The writer, Mark Ofosu (Twitter: @M__ofosu) is an avid aviation writer who shares his thought regularly on Ghana’s aviation industry.