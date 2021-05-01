May Day Edition of ‘Aviation This Week’ highlights events between April 26, 2021 and May 1, 2021 relevant to Ghana’s aviation industry. The highlights are as follows:

Qatar Airways adds Abidjan to Route Network

Qatar Airways will from June 16, 2021, begin a 3x-weekly flight to Abidjan. The airline says it will operate this new route with its Boeing 787 Dreamliner from Doha via Accra. Per the schedule, flights would be operated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Emirates Begins Digital Verification of COVID-19 Medical Records

Emirates has begun the digital verification of COVID-19 medical records of its customers based in the United Arab Emirates ahead of their travels. The new system now affords passengers who conduct their COVID-19 tests or vaccinations in Dubai an opportunity to synchronize their results ahead of check-in.

The airline has given the assurance that passengers who submit their medical records into its system will have them automatically cleared once the airline is through with the information it needs on COVID-19 and country-specific entry requirements.

Ethiopian Trials IATA Travel Pass

Ethiopian Airlines has joined the list of airlines to trial the IATA Travel Pass. The trial will be done on the following routes of the airline: Addis Ababa to Washington and Toronto and London and Toronto to Addis Ababa.

The IATA Travel Pass Mobile Application enables travelers and airlines to exchange data with regards to COVID-19 requirements and tests as well as destination country entry requirements.

Frontiers Raises Alarm Over Increase in COVID-19 Positive Cases at KIA

Managers of the COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Frontiers Health Services has called on the government to take immediate steps to address the importation of positive COVID-19 cases into the country. This comes after Frontiers in a letter addressed to the airport company raise concerns about the increasing number of positive cases recorded at the airport.

Meanwhile, the government is to set to review traveling protocols for passengers traveling into the country.

AfCFTA Secretary-General and KIA COVID-19 Tests Brouhaha

Over the week, some arriving passengers into the country have challenged the credibility of the COVID-19 test results produced at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA ). One of such persons is the Secretary-General of the AfCFTA Secretariat who was declared positive upon arrival into the country some days ago.

The result of the test which was challenged by the secretariat in a statement said its Secretary-General conducted another test with a private facility which came out negative and has therefore discredited the KIA test result.

Reacting to the claim, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it does not recognize the result of the private testing laboratory and has therefore urged the Secretary-General to comply with the isolation protocols until declared discharge by health authorities.

EgyptAir Offering Passengers with Disability 20% Discount

EgyptAir says it is offering all persons with disabilities 20% discount when they book flights to any of its international destinations from now until December 31, 2021. Additionally, a first-degree relative (parent, sibling or offspring) of the passenger will also be granted a 10% discount.

South African Airways out of Business Rescue

South African Airways (SAA) has officially exited a business rescue plan which it signed unto into in 2019 following its managerial and financial issues. The business rescue allowed the airline to restructure, cut down its cost base and its financial liabilities. The airline has now been handed over to its management.

Earlier last week, the interim CEO of the airline, Thomas Kgokolo expressed his optimism of SAA flying in August this year.

Africa World Airlines Restores Online Booking System

Africa World Airlines has had its reservations system restored after its customers faced challenges with bookings. The challenge which was occasioned by issues with its global reservation software provider from April 21-25, 2021 was restored on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Prior to the restoration, passengers had to make their reservations through the airline’s contact number or purchase tickets directly at the airport.

Delta Ranked Amongst 100 Most Influential Global Companies

Delta Air Lines has been ranked amongst the most influential 100 companies in 2021 making an impact globally by the Times Magazine. Delta is the only airline to make the list of global businesses.

Government Issues Travel Advice to Ghanaians

Ghanaians have been advised to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to Asia and South America due to the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in those areas. Brazil and India which now have increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive cases remain top of the list of countries on the continent to be wary of.

GoldStar Air Supports Royal Seed Orphanage

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, GoldStar Air has donated some consumable and non-consumable items to the Royal Seed Orphanage in Ofaakor in the Central Region. At the presentation, a representative of GoldStar said the company is preparing to begin its operations soon to 12 destinations from Accra.

Authored

Mark Ofosu ꟾꟾ Twitter: M__ofosu