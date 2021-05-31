In this edition, topical aviation trends relevant to Ghana’s aviation space between May 23 – 29, 2021 are analyzed as follows:

RwandAir Becomes First African Airline to Receive Diamond Status in Health Safety

RwandAir has become the first African Airline to attain the highest level of hygiene and health standards in terms of COVID-19 prevention measures by Apex Health Safety ratings. This comes after the airline successfully completed a 58-point checklist that accesses the measures put in place to ensure the safety of passengers across every stage of their travels.

Emirates and Ethiopian Grab African Awards

Emirates has been awarded the Most Outstanding Airline Company of the Year at the Ghana-West Africa Business Excellence Award. The award took into consideration Emirates’ commitment to passengers’ safety and health during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, Ethiopian Airlines has received a Gold Award for its outstanding contribution towards intra-Africa Development by the Ghana-Africa Business Awards.

COVID-19 Tests at KIA Capable of Determining COVID-19 Variants

Managers of the COVID-19 testing facility at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Frontiers Health Services says its equipment have so far proven effective in determining all new variants of COVID-19. This was made known during a tour of the Terminal 3 of KIA by members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health to gather first-hand information at the airport.

United Affording Passengers Opportunity to Travel for Free

United Airlines says it is giving its customers who have vaccinated against COVID-19 and also enrolled on its loyalty program an opportunity to travel for free. For passengers to qualify for this offer, they have to submit their vaccinated cards into their account by June 22, 2021. After that period, five people will be elected to travel free for one year. Also, 30 people will win a return trip. For both categories of prices, the winners get to travel to any United operational destination and the opportunity to travel with one person.

British Airways Increases Capacity of Reward Seats Per Flight

British Airways has increased the number of seats rewards that can be booked with Avios. Avios which is a reward currency used by the airline allows passengers to book a seat with the airline on a flight provided their accumulated reward matches the value of the available seat. With this new initiative, an additional 250,000 guaranteed seats across all classes have been made available on all flights of the airline across various destinations.

Prodigy Aviation Training Centre to be Operational in Q4 of 2021

Aviation Consultants, Prodigy Avia Solutions are set to make operational a Simulator Training Centre in Accra in the last quarter of 2021. The facility will operate a Boeing 737 Classic Flight Simulator and will help in the training of pilots in West and Central Africa. The new facility according to reports will be named as Prodigy Aviation Training Centre.

Ethiopian Recognized as 6th Most Admired African Brand

Amongst a list of 100 brands, Ethiopian Airlines has been ranked as the 6th Most admired African Brand for the year 2021 by Brand Africa. The award seeks to create a positive image of Africa, celebrate its diversity and drive its competitiveness.

