Avit Releases New Single “Kyelensa” featuring Wanlov The Kubolor

Rising artist Avit has recently unveiled his highly anticipated new single, “Kyelensa,” featuring Wanlov The Kubolor. This electrifying track combines the vibrant rhythms of Afrobeat with alternative soundscapes, creating a captivating fusion that showcases Avit’s unique musical style.

“Kyelensa” draws its inspiration from the whimsical flight of a popular Ghanaian rubber ball, metaphorically exploring the unpredictable challenges faced by everyday Ghanaians. Avit’s artistry shines through as he weaves together infectious melodies, powerful lyrics, and an energetic delivery that resonates with listeners.

With the collaboration of Wanlov The Kubolor, an esteemed artist known for his eclectic style and thought-provoking lyrical content, “Kyelensa” takes on an even more dynamic and engaging dimension. The synergy between Avit and Wanlov The Kubolor creates a musical experience that transcends genres and captivates audiences.

Avit’s latest release showcases his ability to seamlessly blend Afrobeat and alternative elements, pushing boundaries and offering a fresh perspective in the Ghanaian music scene. “Kyelensa” is a testament to Avit’s artistry and his dedication to creating music that both entertains and resonates with listeners on a deeper level.

Listen on all platforms here https://onerpm.link/454878309598