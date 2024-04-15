Avit Returns With New Single “Know Better”

Ghanaian Alternative and Afro Fusion artiste Avit starts the year off with a razor sharp song with a powerful message. The new single “Know Better”, released on April 4, 2024 further adds to Avit’s ever-growing thought provoking yet vibey music catalogue.

With stellar production from 2Shuus, the Afro-Hip Hop record is Avit’s call to action to his people to take accountability and responsibility for the part they have played in the trajectory of their lives. Many at times it does get easier for one to point fingers at others as the reasons for their mishaps and setbacks. However, this song makes a valid presentation of how your own hard work, integrity and socio-political accountability plays a part in your current condition.

The infectious blend of African rhythms and hip-hop vibes makes Know Better a must listen and a permanent stay on your personal playlists. A masterpiece of a foundation laid by the mastermind 2Shuus provides the bedrock for this difference-making music. Lovers of Avit’s political side and his socially conscious and uplifting lyrics are certain to love this.

Listen to “Know Better” on all digital streaming platforms here https://onerpm.link/KnowBetter