Avoid Cohabitation, CSP Osei Bonsu Advises Adolescent Ladies

The Chairperson of the Ghana Prisons Ladies Association, Bono Chapter, CSP Rosemond Osei Bonsu, has urged adolescent ladies to refrain from cohabiting with their partners unless they are formally married.

Speaking at a Feminist Dialogue in Sunyani, CSP Osei Bonsu expressed concerns about the increasing trend of young women living with their boyfriends without formalizing their relationships. The event, organized by Global Media Foundation, Citizen Watch Ghana, and Indigenous Women Empowerment, with sponsorship from ActionAid Ghana, was held under the theme: “Ending Gender-Based Violence, Community Take Action.”

CSP Osei Bonsu lamented that many parents no longer see anything wrong with this practice, which has become alarmingly common. According to her, these young women not only live with their boyfriends but also shift all responsibilities—such as shelter, education, clothing, and even family obligations—onto their partners.

“This dependency creates an unhealthy dynamic, giving men room to mistreat the women with little provocation,” she stated. “It is unacceptable for a young woman to move into a man’s house and live with him when there has been no formal marriage.”

CSP Osei Bonsu further advised parents to stop pressuring their children into relationships that could become abusive. She urged parents to take full responsibility for their children, particularly their adolescent daughters, who are often vulnerable. “Parents must ensure they are actively involved in their children’s lives to prevent situations that make them susceptible to exploitation and abuse,” she added.

She emphasized that reducing gender-based violence requires proactive parental involvement. “Parents must take a firm stance against such behaviors and closely monitor their children’s actions to curb these issues,” CSP Osei Bonsu said.

The Feminist Dialogue, sponsored by ActionAid Ghana, provided a platform to address gender-based violence and advocate for community-driven solutions to protect women and girls from abuse and exploitation.