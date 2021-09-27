Avoid eating late to prevent contacting sickness – Community Health Officer

Ms Linda Appiah-Kubi, Principal Community Health Nurse at Tema Manhean has advised Ghanaians especially the aged to avoid eating late to prevent them contracting diseases.

Mrs. Appiah-Kubi said it was important to take breakfast in the morning between 0700 hours and 1000 hours. Breakfast must not be taken anytime one feels like having it since gives strength and boosts the immune system.

“The time to eat is very important and have to be consistent. Some people actually or habitually don’t take breakfast in the morning rather they take it in the mid-afternoon,” this is not a good practice, she said.

Mrs Appiah-Kubi said this at a programme organised by the National Youth Authority (NYA) in Tema Metropolitan Assembly for members of the ‘Adikanfo Kuw’ Society in Tema on how the elderly can manage their health to prolong their lifespan.

She said denying to eat appropriately was not a healthy form to reduce weight and urged people who think they are obese to consult health practitioners for the proper method to reduce weight if the need be.

The Principal Community Health nurse explained that as one advanced in age, the bones became weaker, “so it is very easy to contract diseases like diabetes and blood pressure so you should not create room for that”.

She explained that supper has to be taken at least by 1600 hours for the aged; but if it becomes necessary to eat 1900 hours, one must be conscious of the type of food to eat.

“If you eat late in the evening one must wait for about three hours before going to bed to enable the food to digest, she advised.

Madam Micheline Osei-Tutu, Acting Director NYA, TMA, emphasised the need to seek for expert’s advice on what to eat and at what particular time to prevent contracting diseases.