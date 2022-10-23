Avoid negative attitudes – BECE graduates urged

Detective Corporal Naomi Antoe of the Ghana Police Service has called on this year’s Junor High School (JHS) graduates to be law abiding while they await their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results.

She advised them to be wary of pressure from their friends to commit crimes such as defilement or rape.

Corporal Antoe, with the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at the Kpando Divisional Headquarters, was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the 2022 edition of the “Ebenezer Praise” for BECE graduates at Kpando in the Volta Region.

She said cases of sexual offences, especially defilement, were offences that the youth were most culpable, resulting in their imprisonment.

She said the Division had recorded about 30 such offences this year, with defilement topping crimes in the Kpando Municipality, hence the need to embark on public education.

Detective Inspector Lilian Ama Simpiney-Adri, in-charge, Kpando Divisional DOVVSU and CID, called on parents and teachers to exercise their responsibilities to ensure the moral upbringing of children.

She said although the male was the one who faced the law in terms of rape or defilement, the victim suffered the long-term effects and urged girls to dress decently to avoid falling prey.

She said the Division was committed to engaging other groups such as okada riders to reduce the menace in the community.

Evangelist Joseph Amoako Ansah, Executive Director, Open Dove Children’s Foundation, who organised the event, said the Foundation aimed at educating BECE candidates to be mindful of some social vices affecting communities.

“As we choose a theme every year, we have chosen to focus on defilement and its related issues,” he said.

He said defilement had not only destroyed the moral fabric of the society but had also affected the mental health, confidence and lives of the affected victims.

“Until we become each other’s keeper and accept responsibility to working with authorities to end this canker, we are in our own way contributing to the promotion of this bad act that is destroying society,” Evangelist Ansah said.

He urged the graduates to propagate the ills of defilement and be prepared to report any such case to the police or a responsible individual to take the necessary action.

“Let’s all join hands to stop defilement in our region and let’s look forward to embrace a region with zero cases of defilement,” he said.

Master Komlatse Deliver and Miss Norvor Jacqueline, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the exposure and promised to share the knowledge with their peers.