Avoid politicising debates on the 2024 budget and financial statement – Mps urged

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East , Paul Apraku Twum Barimah has called on the majority and the minority groups in Parliament to avoid politicising debates on the 2024 budget and financial statement and imstead focus on programs and projects that would help to improve the livelihood of the people of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the media after the presentation of the budget by the Minister of Finance, Ken ofori- atta in parliament on Wednesday, honourable Twum Barimah described the budget as one that would promote economic stability and growth .He said the budget has been developed to bring relief to the people of Ghana and would propel economic growth and infrastructural development.

“When you look at the budget carefully , you realise that Government did not introduce new taxes . Besides, some old taxes were removed , as captured in the budget , some contracts have also been flagged and being reviewd to help the country save resources stated ”

“In the budget , government has secured funds to construct the La General hospital. Let me emphasize that this budget will not bring major challenges in its implementation which is good. This clearly shows that the country is moving forward and I want the minority and the majority members of Parliament to discuss this budget dispationately devoid of politics’ he added.