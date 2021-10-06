Avoid rote learning, Salvation Army Commander advises students



The Territorial Commander for the Salvation Army- Ghana Territory, has admonished students to exhibit traits of submissiveness, selflessness and studiousness against the “operation chew, pour, pass and forget” mantra professed by students for rote learning.

The Commander, Colonel Samuel Amponsah, who made the call, said a disciplined student studied hard to grab the impact of subjects’ theories taught in school and was able to reproduce what was studied through critical thinking and analysis.

Rote learning, he said, affected their careers in later years as they forget all that had been learnt in school.

He gave the advice during the induction service of Mr Isaac Owusu Agyeman, the Headmaster of Salvation Army Senior High School- Akyem Wenchi.

To the staff, Colonel Amponsah, urged the headmaster, teaching and non-teaching staff, to work collectively and professionally to uplift the disciplinary and academic standards of the school.

He pledged the Salvation Army’s support to the school in its structural development.

The headmaster, a result-oriented person, called on stakeholders to support his five pillars dream to improve the school and Community relationship, seek the welfare of the staff and students.

He also seeks to maintain and use the assets and resources to the benefit of the school, improve the general discipline of the school and academic performance.

Mr Thomas More Mensah Tsorhe, District Director of Education, Denkyembour District, said the Directorate will support the headmaster to achieve the five pillars and described Mr Agyeman as very assertive with good communication and leadership skills.

The Salvation Army Senior High School was established in 1991 with 12 students and by 2021, it had its population increased to about 1,446 with 63 teaching staff and 39 non-teaching staff.

At the induction service, Headmasters and Headmistress from Asuom Senior High School, Oda Senior High School, St. Roses Senior High School -Akwatia, Akim Swedru Senior High School, among other schools were there to grace the occasion.

A portrait of the headmaster was presented to him during the induction service.