Avoid sharing your IT gadgets – Immigration Officers advised

Mrs Lucy Abebrese, Head of Analysis Unit at the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), has asked personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to be cautious of colleagues who shy away from using their assigned gadgets.

The practice of seeing to it that everyone used his/her assigned gadgets such as computers, she said, was crucial for investigating, tracing, and determining the source and extent of damage a cyber-attack might have on an organisation.

“This is very easy to happen because we trust ourselves. Please let us follow all the policies and procedures IT put in place for us, ” she said

Mrs Abrebese gave the caution during an engagement on anti-Money laundering, Terrorism Financing, Cyber security, and related matters.

She also encouraged the personnel to desist from sharing passwords, be cautious of using public WIFI, responding to emails from unrecognised senders and using cheap or free antivirus products online.

Isaac Owusu Mensah, Deputy Comptroller-General of Immigration (DCGI) in charge of Finance and Administration, said GIS had an important task of protecting the information of whoever entered or left the country.

Such a task, he said, placed the Service at great risk of a cyber attack. The seminar was organised by the Gender Mainstreaming Unit of the GIS.