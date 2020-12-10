Mr Cletus Apul Avoka, Member of Parliament elect for the Zebilla Constituency, has pledged to work hard to unite the people of the area.

“A unified people can work together and propel the development of the area,” he said.

Mr Avoka was speaking to the constituents after he won the 2020 parliamentary election in Zebilla.

The long serving Member of Parliament beat the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister, Mr Frank Adongo Fuseini of the New Patriotic Party to reclaim the seat.

Mr Avoka polled 33, 616 votes while the incumbent, Mr Adongo obtained 15, 997 votes.

The Convention People’s Party candidate, Mr Benjamin Anafo secured 842 votes, while the National Democratic Party candidate, Karim Mahamadu Aduku obtained 174 votes.

“This is the beginning of many things to happen. We are going to close our ranks, I am going to work with everybody in the Constituency for the purpose of bringing development to the doorstep of the people,” Mr Avoka said.

Mr Avoka thanked the people of Zebilla for the confidence reposed in him one more time.

He also thanked the media, the security personnel, the Electoral Commission and other election observers for the professionalism they showed, which he said attributed to a “peaceful election in the Zebilla Constituency”.

The Zebilla Constituency has been one of the strongholds of the NDC since 1992.

The parliamentary seat was occupied by Mr Avoka until in 2004 when he lost it to Mr John Akparibo Ndebugre of the PNC.

In 2008 Mr Avoka reclaimed the seat and lost it again in 2016 to Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who won the seat for the first time and lost it in the just ended 2020 elections.